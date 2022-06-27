Fun is Fundamental for Men’s Health, says Dr. David Samadi
Play is for everyone, men and women, regardless of age
Having fun is as essential to men's health as pumping iron or eating vegetables ”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June is Men’s Health Month, and urologist/oncologist and men’s health expert Dr. David Samadi has a message for men: Make time for fun in your life. Dr. Samadi, the author of The Ultimate MANual, knows all about the serious aspects of men’s health but reminds men to keep fun in their life. Having fun is as essential as pumping iron or eating vegetables. In fact, Plato, a Greek philosopher, absolutely endorsed fun when he said, “Life must be lived as play.” Or, when playwright George Bernard Shaw succinctly stated, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”
“I always tell men, that having fun is a requirement for feeling energetic and youthful,” said Dr. Samadi. He added that “fun is a requirement for good health.” Dr. Samadi also wants men to know that taking life a little less seriously helps reduce stress, creates stronger bonds with others, and can enhance memory and concentration. All good news men should know.
Men who live life as all work and no play have a greater risk of getting sick. A stress-filled, anxiety-driven life with little downtime will quickly drain men’s ambition, dreams, and desire for success. It can also crush the self-discipline to embrace good health habits. Dr. Samadi knows that chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or even prostate cancer may limit men’s ability to enjoy life. For example, the act of sexual intimacy helps men prioritize self-care besides being fun. But, if erectile dysfunction is shutting down that part of the fun in a man’s life, Dr. Samadi can help.
So, how can men add fun to their lives? Dr. Samadi’s answer is, “It depends on each man to make that determination. Men who’ve put “having fun” on the back burner for quite some time, reevaluating their values as to what makes life worth living, may need revisiting.”
Dr. Samadi wants men to think creatively about making fun a part of each day. Having fun reminds men of life’s joys and pleasures as it protects both physical and mental health long-term.
Here are suggestions from Dr. Samadi incorporating exercise and relaxation for men while having fun:
• Visit a zoo
• Play Top Golf or Minigolf
• Go bowling with family or friends
• Hike a new nature trail
• Have a day of swimming
• Play paddle ball, badminton, or tennis
• Play soccer with your kids in the backyard
• Visit a museum
• Take a walk or run on a beach or sand dunes
• Walk in the woods
• Fly a kite
• Go kayaking or paddle boarding
• Try a new workout routine such as boxing or battle ropes
• Take a dance class
Other inspiring ideas for putting more fun into life:
• Play board games with the family
• Buy foods at a Farmer’s Market
• Take a community college course
• Garden
• View a sunrise or sunset weekly
• Master a new skill
• Try out a new restaurant
• Take cooking lessons
• Once a month, take a day trip somewhere new
• See a movie or go to a theater
• Go fishing
• Have a game night
• Read a book
• Visit a botanical garden
• Visit a car show
• Attend an educational lecture
• Set aside time for hobbies
• Keep a sense of humor
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
