All people in Macao are required to take a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 today and tomorrow respectively Public urged to stop unnecessary activities

MACAU, June 25 - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Macao since 18 June, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided to require all people in Macao to take one rapid antigen test for COVID-19 (hereinafter referred to as the “rapid antigen test”) today and tomorrow (25 and 26 June) respectively.

All citizens are required to self-administer a rapid antigen test today and tomorrow respectively (25 and 26 June). Except individuals of designated places have to get the NAT test at sampling stations, all other residents should stay home, stop unnecessary activities so as to reduce social mobility and risk of cross-infection. If the rapid antigen test result is positive and declared, the declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for the quarantine placement by the authorities.

Upon completion of a rapid antigen test (RAT), citizens should upload their result via the link displayed at the bottom of the Macao Health Code app; relevant test record will be shown on the Macao Health Code around 5 minutes after the upload, and only the latest RAT result within the past 3 days will be shown.

For more information on the procedures of the rapid antigen test, declaration of test result and notes on usage, please refer to the following link ( https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987 ). The public should follow the procedures in the instructions for the rapid antigen test, conduct self-test, read the result and declare it through the Declaration Platform of Rapid Antigen Test Results ( https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/ ) at the bottom of the home page of Macau Health Code. In view of the fact that some people are first-time users and may not know how to make a declaration, whether the test is declared or not will not affect access permission. If one is unsuccessful in declaring the result through the e-platform, one is requested to record the test result himself/ herself by taking a photo of the test result.

If the test result is declared as positive, the health code will be converted to a “red code”. If the test result is declared as positive by mistake, one is requested to re-declare it as soon as possible by re-selecting the result as “negative” and submitting the correct result photo, the health code will not be affected then.

If the rapid antigen test result is positive, in addition to declaring it through Macao Health Code, one should call an ambulance by phone at 119, 120 or 2857 2222 to go to Conde de São Januário Hospital to undergo a nucleic acid test as soon as possible, regardless of whether one has a fever or respiratory symptoms. In addition, if one has a positive rapid antigen test result, he/she as well as the people living with him/ her are not allowed to go out, and a nucleic acid test will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.