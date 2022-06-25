Epidemiological investigation confirms that Ms. Leong On Kei did not attend the wedding banquet at Grand Lisboa Palace on 18 June

MACAU, June 25 - In view of the rumours on online social media platforms that Ms. Leong On Kei, who attended a number of public events, had attended a wedding banquet at Grand Lisboa Palace on 18 June and thus posed health and safety risks to the public events she subsequently attended, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, after examining the information on epidemiological investigation, it is confirmed that Ms. Leong On Kei did not attend the wedding banquet at Grand Lisboa Palace on 18 June and is not an individual under management and control of the current epidemic.