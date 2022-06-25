Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,733 in the last 365 days.

Rapid antigen test kits distributed by the authorities are enough Public may also purchase at pharmacies if necessary

MACAU, June 25 - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Macao since 18 June, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided to require all people in Macao to undergo one rapid antigen test for COVID-19 today and tomorrow (25 and 26 June) respectively.

In the previous two rounds of citywide NAT programmes, the authorities have distributed a total of 5 rapid antigen test kits to each participating citizen, which would be sufficient to respond to the requirements by the authorities. Meanwhile, approved rapid antigen test kits are also available in local pharmacies, the public may purchase and self-administer according to their own needs.

Presently, 69 kinds of rapid antigen test reagents have been approved for import by the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau. For the list of these test kits, please visit the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau’s website at www.isaf.gov.mo.

You just read:

Rapid antigen test kits distributed by the authorities are enough Public may also purchase at pharmacies if necessary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.