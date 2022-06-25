Rapid antigen test kits distributed by the authorities are enough Public may also purchase at pharmacies if necessary

MACAU, June 25 - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Macao since 18 June, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided to require all people in Macao to undergo one rapid antigen test for COVID-19 today and tomorrow (25 and 26 June) respectively.

In the previous two rounds of citywide NAT programmes, the authorities have distributed a total of 5 rapid antigen test kits to each participating citizen, which would be sufficient to respond to the requirements by the authorities. Meanwhile, approved rapid antigen test kits are also available in local pharmacies, the public may purchase and self-administer according to their own needs.

Presently, 69 kinds of rapid antigen test reagents have been approved for import by the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau. For the list of these test kits, please visit the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau’s website at www.isaf.gov.mo.