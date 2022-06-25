Anyone believes they are at risk of COVID-19 infection may book a nucleic acid test via the booking platform for key areas or free NAT appointment platform

Submit Release
MACAU, June 25 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, anyone who believes they are at risk of COVID-19 infection may book a nucleic acid test via the booking platform for key areas (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook) or free nucleic acid test appointment platform (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook). Results of such tests are for screening purpose only, and will not be displayed on the Macao Health Code for border crossing purpose.

The public are reminded that, before heading to the NAT station for sampling, they must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves and declare the test result through the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations; for people with a positive RAT result, they and their co-living people must not go out, but immediately call the Fire Services Bureau instead (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and wait for the transferal by ambulance to the Community Treatment Centre for further screening. Never take a nucleic acid test at any NAT station in the community as this may increase the transmission risk within the community. Please pay attention to the further arrangement of nucleic acid test by the authorities.

For more information on the procedures of the rapid antigen test, declaration of test result and notes on usage, please refer to the following link (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987). The public should follow the procedures in the instructions for the rapid antigen test, conduct self-test, read the result and declare it through the Declaration Platform of Rapid Antigen Test Results (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/) at the bottom of the home page of Macau Health Code.

