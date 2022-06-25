Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre clarifies that no positive cases were infected in Citywide NAT

MACAU, June 25 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, in response to the internet rumours that positive cases 94 and 107 may have contracted the disease during participation in the citywide NAT programme, relevant clarification is made as follow:

The above-mentioned two positive cases are the family members of the 39th case reported earlier. Up to now, case 39 has 5 co-living family members, and 4 of them have been infected. Case 39 was confirmed on the morning of 21 June; the Health Bureau immediately listed her family members as close contacts, made corresponding management and control measures and arranged nucleic acid testing for them, and they were confirmed as positive cases subsequently.

After epidemiological investigation, it is confirmed that the cause of infection of the above-mentioned cases was infection by family members sharing the same home, but not infection during participation in the mass testing drive. It is worth pointing out that the Omicron virus strain is very contagious and has a short incubation period; therefore, citizens are urged to step up personal hygiene protection by wearing mask, performing hand hygiene frequently, and strengthening the cleaning and disinfection of the household environment.

Residents are once again urged not to spread or fabricate false information, as this may confuse the public and cause unrest in the society; otherwise, they may be held criminally liable.