Individuals with positive rapid antigen test results are reminded of the precautions by the Response and Coordination Centre

MACAU, June 25 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges all people in Macao to cooperate by self-administering one rapid antigen test for novel coronavirus (hereinafter referred to as the “rapid antigen test”) today and tomorrow (25 and 26 June), respectively. If the rapid antigen test result is positive, in addition to declaring it through Macao Health Code, one should call an ambulance by phone at 119, 120 or 2857 2222 to go to Conde de São Januário Hospital to undergo a nucleic acid test as soon as possible, regardless of whether having a fever or respiratory symptoms or not.

In addition, any individual who has a positive rapid antigen test result and the individual(s) living together are not allowed to leave home. The authorities will arrange a nucleic acid test in a unified manner. Members of the public are also reminded to pay attention to the following while waiting for pick-up: