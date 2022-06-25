Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre Urges Citizens Waiting for Quarantine Diversion at the Quarantine Station of Community Treatment Centre to Cooperate Patiently and Be Understanding

MACAU, June 25 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, in order to respond to the quarantine demand for epidemic control and prevention, the quarantine station of the Community Treatment Centre located at Hall C of the Macau East Asian Games Dome entered into operation at 6:00 a.m. yesterday (June 24), mainly for quarantine diversion of risk groups including close contacts and people with common tracks, among others.

The Centre stated that, the latest Citywide NAT Programme ended last night (June 24) at 12:00 a.m., with an accumulation of seventy-two positive 10-in-1 samples collected. The persons concerned must be re-sampled for at least one more time to confirm those positive cases, and so there is a need for the concerned persons to wait at the quarantine station for a certain time. Meanwhile, since the concerned persons of some of the 10-in-1 samples were not found to be positive during the re-sampling process, all the persons of the concerned samples must wait for their nasopharyngeal swab NAT results before those confirmed to be negative could leave the station; and because of that, it took longer waiting time for some persons.

Sufficient rest space and basic life support have been provided at the station, however, some persons waiting at the station showed impatience today (June 25), and in regard to that, the Centre appealed to the public to wait patiently so as not to affect the normal operation of the quarantine station. Macao is at a special period of fighting against the epidemic, and we hope that the public will cooperate with the government and be understanding.