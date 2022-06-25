Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,786 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Statement on Legislature Passage of Unprecedented Investment to Secure Arizona’s Water Future

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey released a statement on the Legislature’s passage of a historic $1 billion investment to secure Arizona’s water future:

“Today, the Arizona Legislature passed an unprecedented investment in Arizona’s water future. Arizonans expect their leaders to face the challenges of our state head on ⁠— and with this landmark legislation to secure our state’s water future, we did.

“Arizona has always been proactive and aggressive in addressing our water challenges. From the innovative canals dug by the Hohokam centuries ago to the Groundwater Management Act of 1980 and the Drought Contingency Plan of 2019 – Arizonans are, by necessity, water experts.

“Arizona has become a thriving state because of the vision and leadership of those who have come before us – Carl Hayden, Barry Goldwater, Bruce Babbitt, Mo Udall and Jon Kyl. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants.

“With the passage of this legislation, we are rising to one of the most consequential challenges of our time. We are securing Arizona’s water future. We’re protecting our water supply, strengthening our conservation strategies and ensuring that our future remains bright.

“My thanks to Senate President Karen Fann, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Leaders Rebecca Rios, Lupe Contreras and Reginald Bolding, Sen. Sine Kerr, Sen. Lisa Otondo, Rep. Gail Griffin, and Rep. Tim Dunn for their leadership, and to all the lawmakers who voted for this historic investment in our state’s future.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Statement on Legislature Passage of Unprecedented Investment to Secure Arizona’s Water Future

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.