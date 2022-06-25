Governor Ducey Statement on Legislature Passage of Unprecedented Investment to Secure Arizona’s Water Future

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey released a statement on the Legislature’s passage of a historic $1 billion investment to secure Arizona’s water future:

“Today, the Arizona Legislature passed an unprecedented investment in Arizona’s water future. Arizonans expect their leaders to face the challenges of our state head on ⁠— and with this landmark legislation to secure our state’s water future, we did.

“Arizona has always been proactive and aggressive in addressing our water challenges. From the innovative canals dug by the Hohokam centuries ago to the Groundwater Management Act of 1980 and the Drought Contingency Plan of 2019 – Arizonans are, by necessity, water experts.

“Arizona has become a thriving state because of the vision and leadership of those who have come before us – Carl Hayden, Barry Goldwater, Bruce Babbitt, Mo Udall and Jon Kyl. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants.

“With the passage of this legislation, we are rising to one of the most consequential challenges of our time. We are securing Arizona’s water future. We’re protecting our water supply, strengthening our conservation strategies and ensuring that our future remains bright.

“My thanks to Senate President Karen Fann, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Leaders Rebecca Rios, Lupe Contreras and Reginald Bolding, Sen. Sine Kerr, Sen. Lisa Otondo, Rep. Gail Griffin, and Rep. Tim Dunn for their leadership, and to all the lawmakers who voted for this historic investment in our state’s future.”

