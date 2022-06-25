Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,786 in the last 365 days.

All citizens in Macao are required to perform the rapid self-antigen test (RAT) once a day for two consecutive days (25 and 26 June)

MACAU, June 25 - Civil Protection Operations Centre: All citizens in Macao are required to perform the rapid self-antigen test (RAT) once a day for two consecutive days (25 and 26 June), a total of two times; while individuals of designated places and key groups have to undergo the NAT test at sampling stations.  All residents should stay home, stop unnecessary activities so as to reduce social mobility and risk of cross infection.  If the antigen test result is positive and declared, the declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for the quarantine arrangement of the authority.

You just read:

All citizens in Macao are required to perform the rapid self-antigen test (RAT) once a day for two consecutive days (25 and 26 June)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.