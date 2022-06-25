MACAU, June 25 - Civil Protection Operations Centre: All citizens in Macao are required to perform the rapid self-antigen test (RAT) once a day for two consecutive days (25 and 26 June), a total of two times; while individuals of designated places and key groups have to undergo the NAT test at sampling stations. All residents should stay home, stop unnecessary activities so as to reduce social mobility and risk of cross infection. If the antigen test result is positive and declared, the declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for the quarantine arrangement of the authority.