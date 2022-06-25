Submit Release
Citywide NAT has ended | Collected samples: 667,144 | Cumulative no. of 10-in-1 samples tested positive: 72

MACAU, June 25 - With regard to the present citywide NAT programme, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the following:

Starting from: 23/06/2022 | Time: 09:00

Ended on: 24/06/2022 | Time: 24:00

No. of samples collected: 667.144

Cumulative no. of 10-in-1 samples tested positive: 72

The Centre indicates that the health codes of those who fail to get tested within the specified time period in this mass testing programme have been converted to yellow code. According to relevant regulations, people with yellow health code may be denied entry into public venues, barred from using public transport or departing from Macao. They will be taken by the police to take the test at a designated site and will not be allowed to leave until they have a negative test result. Those who refuse to take the test are required to undergo medical observation at a designated place for 14 days.

Untested individuals must undergo testing at a general NAT sampling station at their own expense by 12:00 noon today (25 June); otherwise they will be assigned a red health code and imposed with compulsory measures. The booking link is:  https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/.

Individuals who receive a yellow health code despite having done the citywide NAT, please report to the platform of Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control ( https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq ) for unlocking.

