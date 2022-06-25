Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on June 27, 2022

MARYLAND, June 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 24, 2022

The Education & Culture (E&C) Committee will meet on Monday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss a $12 million supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) to MCPS for Major Capital Projects – Secondary. They will also discuss the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) Report 2022-5, Community Use of Public Facilities and FY23 Community Use of Public Facilities (CUPF) Operating Budget follow-up.

The members of the E&C Committee include Chair Craig Rice and Councilmembers Will Jawando (Lead for Libraries) and Nancy Navarro.

The Transportation & Environment (T&E) Committee will also meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch - Climate Assessments – Required.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

More on each agenda item is provided below.

Review: The E&C Committee will discuss a $12 million FY23 capital budget supplemental appropriation and amendment to the MCPS FY23-28 CIP for the Major Capital Projects – Secondary. The appropriation for this project will fund escalation cost increases in the Neelsville Middle School Major Capital Sub-Project. This increase is needed because of construction cost increases. A public hearing will be held on July 12.

OLO Report 2022-5, Community Use of Public Facilities and FY23 CUPF Operating Budget Follow-up

Review: The E&C Committee will discuss the OLO report 2022-5, which responds to Council’s request to understand the functions of Community Use of Public Facilities (CUPF) and to examine CUPF’s and other jurisdictions’ school childcare selection processes for before and after school programs.

Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch - Climate Assessments - Required

Review: The T&E Committee will continue to review Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch – Climate Assessments – Required, which would require the director of OLO to prepare a climate assessment for each bill, zoning text amendment, master plan and master plan amendment pending before the Council. The purpose of Bill 3-22 is to facilitate the County’s climate goals. The T&E committee previously discussed Bill 3-22 at a meeting on March 28, 2022.

The lead sponsors are Councilmember Hucker and Council President Albornoz. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors.

Each climate assessment would consist of the potential positive or negative effects, if any, of the bill, zoning text amendment, master plan or master plan amendment on climate change, including greenhouse gas emissions, sequestration and carbon drawdown. In addition, the assessment would provide quantitative or qualitative evaluations of the identified effects on community resilience and make recommendations regarding amendments or other measures to mitigate any negative climate impacts.