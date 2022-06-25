Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.24.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Nicole A. Jeong, 36, of South Pasadena, has been reappointed to the Medical Board of California, where she has served since 2022. Jeong has been Southern California Regional Director of Advocacy at Root & Rebound since 2021, where she’s been an Attorney since 2018. She was a Pro Bono Coordinating Attorney at Legal Services NYC from 2016 to 2018. Jeong was a Litigation Associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP from 2014 to 2016. She was a Judicial Law Clerk for the Office of Judge Jesus G. Bernal at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 2013 to 2014. Jeong was a Litigation Associate at Morrison & Foerster LLP from 2011 to 2013. Jeong earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jeong is a Democrat.

Renee Armendariz Barker, 61, of San Carlos, has been appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy. Armendariz Barker has been Sterile Products Manager at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford since 1998. She is a member of the California Society of Health System Pharmacists and the American Society of Health System Pharmacists. Armendariz Barker earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of California, San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Armendariz Barker is a Democrat.

Jignesh “Jig” Patel, 44, of Roseville, has been appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy, where he has served since 2020. Patel has been a Division Pharmacy Manager for Safeway NorCal Division since 2006, where he has held several positions since 1999, including Pharmacy Manager, Pharmacist, Intern and Technician. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Patel is a Democrat.

Lande Ajose, 55, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Cradle-to-Career Data System Governing Board, where she has served since 2021. Ajose has been Vice President and Senior Fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California since 2021. She was Senior Policy Advisor for Higher Education in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2021, where she chaired the Governor’s Council for Postsecondary Education. She worked at California Competes from 2011 to 2019 and served as Executive Director there from 2015 to 2019. She was appointed to the California Student Aid Commission from 2015 to 2019, where she spent two years as chair. Ajose was Managing Director at Informing Change from 2006 to 2011, Research Associate at MDRC from 2005 to 2007, and a Program Officer at the James Irvine Foundation from 2001 to 2005. Ajose earned a Master of Arts degree in Urban Planning from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Urban and Regional Studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ajose is a Democrat.

Gavin Payne, 62, of San Luis Obispo, has been reappointed to the California Cradle-to-Career Data System Governing Board, where he has served since 2021. Payne has been Principal at GPC Advisors LLC, since 2016. He was Director of United States Policy, Advocacy and Communications at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2013 to 2016. Payne was Chief Deputy State Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Department of Education from 2003 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Payne is a Democrat.

Sonia “Pat” Hansen, 56, of Concord, has been appointed to the Dental Hygiene Board of California. Hansen has been a Registered Hygienist at Janis Richard DDS since 2013. Hansen was a Registered Dental Assistant at the Contra Costa Dental Program from 2001 to 2010. She was a Reserve Police Office for the Walnut Creek Police Department from 1995 to 2006. Hansen is a member of the California Dental Association, Community Dental Health Coordinators, Walnut Festival and the Mount Diablo Dental Hygiene Society. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hansen is a Democrat.

Brian Boeglin, 43, of Fullerton, has been appointed to the Alarm Company Operator Disciplinary Review Committee. Boeglin has been Senior Manager of Licensing and Compliance at Comcast since 2012. He held several positions at ADT Security Services/Brinks Home Security from 2000 to 2012, including Manager of Licensing and Compliance and Master Technician. Boeglin is a member of the Electronic Security Association, California Alarm Association, Washington Electronic Security Association and the National Fire Protection Association. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Boeglin is a registered without party preference.

Danielle Munoz, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Munoz has been Director of the CARES Office at California State University, Sacramento since 2016. She was a Therapist at the Gender Health Center from 2016 to 2020, a Marriage and Family Therapist at Turning Point Community Programs from 2012 to 2015 and a Service Coordinator at the Alta Regional Center from 2010 to 2012. She is Founder of Nopal Kweenz Podcast, Co-Founder of IMPACT Solutions for Change, and a Nueva Epoca Fellow. Munoz earned a Master of Science degree in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Munoz is a Democrat.

