Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Savannah

Savannah, GA (6/24/2022) – ﻿ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Savannah, Georgia. The Savannah Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on June 24, 2022. One man has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 11:50 a.m., officers were patrolling an area near Gwinnett Street and Crosby Street when they noticed an individual walking in the middle of Gwinnett Street. Officers approached Saudi Arai Lee, 31, of Savannah, to speak with him. Lee immediately showed his wallet saying it contained his weapons permit. Lee lifted his shirt and pulled a weapon from a holster. A short chase ensued, and Lee was shot by an officer. Medical aid was rendered on scene. Lee was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

Agents recovered a handgun and holster from the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.