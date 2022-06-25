Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,790 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Savannah

Savannah, GA (6/24/2022) – ﻿ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Savannah, Georgia. The Savannah Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on June 24, 2022. One man has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 11:50 a.m., officers were patrolling an area near Gwinnett Street and Crosby Street when they noticed an individual walking in the middle of Gwinnett Street. Officers approached Saudi Arai Lee, 31, of Savannah, to speak with him. Lee immediately showed his wallet saying it contained his weapons permit.  Lee lifted his shirt and pulled a weapon from a holster. A short chase ensued, and Lee was shot by an officer.  Medical aid was rendered on scene. Lee was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.   The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.  

Agents recovered a handgun and holster from the scene. 

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. 

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Savannah

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.