Michelin Star Chef, Akira Back Brings His Distinctive Dining Experience To Orlando’s New Luxury Hotel, ette

The New, Non-Alcoholic Hotel Features Limitless Luxury And Two Restaurants By Chef Back.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akira Back is adding Orlando to his global portfolio of restaurants and lounges. With locations in more than 20 world-class cities - including Paris, Las Vegas, Dubai, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Toronto, Singapore, and Seoul - the pro-snowboarder turned Michelin chef has partnered with the ette hotel to bring his unique culinary creations to ‘The City Beautiful.’Synonymous with cutting-edge cuisine and a passion for providing guests a unique food and beverage experience that leaves them emotionally connected with his food, personality, and life, Chef Back revolutionizes the dining experience with one-of-a-kind dishes, gracious service, and social atmosphere.Featuring two new restaurants by Chef Back: Salt & the Cellar by Akira Back on the main floor serving a blend of Mediterranean and Asian flavors serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Diners can also enjoy LIPA Rooftop by Akira Back, a rooftop lounge serving Nikkei (Peruvian/Japanese) cuisine, the culinary rockstar also hand-picked the poolside menu and gorgeous IG-worthy mocktails by mixologist, Jarl de Vries, giving sober-curious guests in search of sophistication a property-wide culinary experience, adding a cool factor being a hotel which is wellness-focused.Located at 3001 Sherberth Road in Kissimmee, Fl, the lavish upscale property, boasts 126 guest rooms - including wellness suites that come with Peloton bikes - seeks to redefine the luxury hospitality space, offering travelers a tranquil respite from the nearby theme parks.Opening Friday June 24, 2022, some of Salt & the Cellar menu highlights include:- The world famous Akira Back Tuna Pizza with Micro Shiso, White Truffle Oil- AB Wagyu Tacos- Tomato Ponzu, Kochujang, Micro Cilantro- The Seafood Affair with King Crab, Ebi, Clam, Lobster- Selection of specialized salts from around the globe- Mint 24 Karat Gold Tomahawk Platter 96oz*- AB Cigar with lucuma mousse, chocolate brownie and cocoa nibsLIPA rooftop will be featuring an assortment of the freshest Nigiri and Sashimi along with specialty rolls including:- Hot Mess with Sashimi Poke, Chuka Wakame, Spicy Ponzu Aioli- Baked King Crab Hand Roll with Mamenori, Dynamite Sauce, Crispy Onion- Pop Rockin with Asparagus, Cucumber, Spicy Crab, Pop RocksAbout Akira BackThe Akira Back brand is a diverse portfolio of restaurants and lounges around the globe which pride themselves on creating innovative culinary experiences combined with a social atmosphere and elegant ambiance. The mission statement is to make unforgettable memories for our guests by revolutionizing the dining experience through one-of-a-kind dishes and gracious service.Born in Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Michelin Star award winning Chef Akira Back brings a sense of adventure and boundless creativity to his culinary creations. Before embarking on his career in the kitchen, Back spent his early years as professional snowboarder, appearing in extreme sports movies and garnering praise from the sport’s top trade publications. Back eventually retired from snowboarding and took his need for speed and desire for adventure to culinary school.Chef Back has since brought his culinary expertise and artistry across the globe. He currently operates 24 locations under his banner in cities such as Paris, Las Vegas, Dubai, Beverly Hills, San Diego, Seychelles North Island, Toronto, Singapore, Seoul and more. He plans to open 10 more over the next 2 years in cities including: London, San Francisco, Marrakech, Doha, Riyadh and Istanbul for a global footprint that is unmatched