Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,790 in the last 365 days.

Joint statement on U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade

CANADA, June 24 - Premier John Horgan; Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance; and Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“It is a dark day for everyone who has fought to protect women’s rights. The injustice of this day will be remembered – and the devastating consequences endured – for generations.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a horrific turning back of the clock. Women in the United States are facing a future where they have less control over their reproductive rights than did their mothers and grandmothers.

“The devastating truth is that this decision will not stop abortions – it will simply stop safe ones, especially for women facing additional income and accessibility barriers. Women will pay the price with their lives. To deny a woman’s access to a safe abortion is to deny her fundamental health care.

“Our government supports women and the rights of people who are pregnant to make decisions about their own bodies. We are taking steps to provide safe and accessible abortion services, including providing universal, no-cost access to medical abortions in B.C. as of January 2018. We know there is more to do, especially to improve access in northern and rural areas, and our commitment to this work is unwavering.

“Today, we grieve alongside all those heartbroken by this news. Tomorrow, people across Canada and around the world will organize to fight this most recent violation of women’s rights and infringement on their bodies.

“Our government will never, ever back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose.”

You just read:

Joint statement on U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.