Joint statement on U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade

CANADA, June 24 - Premier John Horgan; Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance; and Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“It is a dark day for everyone who has fought to protect women’s rights. The injustice of this day will be remembered – and the devastating consequences endured – for generations.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a horrific turning back of the clock. Women in the United States are facing a future where they have less control over their reproductive rights than did their mothers and grandmothers.

“The devastating truth is that this decision will not stop abortions – it will simply stop safe ones, especially for women facing additional income and accessibility barriers. Women will pay the price with their lives. To deny a woman’s access to a safe abortion is to deny her fundamental health care.

“Our government supports women and the rights of people who are pregnant to make decisions about their own bodies. We are taking steps to provide safe and accessible abortion services, including providing universal, no-cost access to medical abortions in B.C. as of January 2018. We know there is more to do, especially to improve access in northern and rural areas, and our commitment to this work is unwavering.

“Today, we grieve alongside all those heartbroken by this news. Tomorrow, people across Canada and around the world will organize to fight this most recent violation of women’s rights and infringement on their bodies.

“Our government will never, ever back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose.”