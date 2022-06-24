A new low in Dean Winter's renewable energy negativity and scaremongering

24 June 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Energy and Renewables,

Tasmanians should make no mistake that under the inexperienced and headline grabbing Dean Winter, energy security would be compromised, there would be no further investment and business growth, emissions targets would not be realised and jobs would be jeopardised.

Marinus Link has been identified by the independent Australian Energy Market Operator as delivering more than $4 billion in net market benefits to consumers and importantly, it will keep downward pressure on energy prices.

In fact, independent expert analysis confirms that Marinus Link will support lower wholesale energy prices in Tasmania, helping to keep energy bills down for families and businesses.

Marinus Link will help us create and realise energy opportunities in wind and hydrogen therefore delivering more jobs and investment in our State. It will underpin our ambitious climate action plans and lower emissions, attracting investment and strengthening our economy.

Mr Winter doesn’t care about any of this and instead all he can focus on is his anti-everything agenda, which is at odds with his own federal counterparts in Minister Bowen and Prime Minister Albanese – who are both big supporters of the project.

During construction, Marinus link will deliver 1400 direct and indirect jobs in Tasmania and unlock a pipeline of projects bringing billions of dollars in new investment and thousands of jobs to the State.

Projects such as Marinus Link, Battery of the Nation and Green Hydrogen are front and centre in securing our future energy supply, reducing emissions and putting downward pressure on electricity prices.

These projects have the support of the Australian Government, with Marinus Link leading to savings of at least 140 million tonnes of CO2 by 2050 and delivering reliable, affordable and clean power.

Dean Winter continues to do his best to scaremonger and create fear regarding Tasmania’s renewable energy future, conflating Marinus with the energy prices announced last week.

The last time Labor was in Government, energy prices went up 65 per cent for Tasmanians and they sent our economy crashing to its knees – nothing has changed from the same old Labor.

