Multi-lane, nighttime closure of Kūhiō Highway starts Monday, June 27

Main, News Posted on Jun 24, 2022 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauaʻi’ motorists of a multi-lane closure of Kūhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamoo Road and the Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road starting Monday night, June 27 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

During these working hours, the southbound and mauka northbound lanes will be closed. Alternating traffic will be routed through the makai northbound lane by traffic control flaggers. Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the lane closures.

The weekly work schedule will run Sunday–Thursday night, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., with the exception of the week of June 27 and July 4. For these two weeks, work will occur Monday–Friday and Tuesday–Friday, respectively. Weekly lists of lane closures for each island are posted each Friday to our website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

These closures are needed to allow room for the contractor to pave the new southbound lane on the mauka side of the highway, as well as to complete the pavement rehabilitation of the existing three lanes on Kūhiō Highway between Kuamoo Road and the Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. The project is anticipated to take two months, weather permitting.