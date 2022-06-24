FDLE arrests Panama City man for using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child
FDLE arrests Panama City man for using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child
June 24, 2022
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – FDLE agents and officers from the Panama City Beach Police Department (PCBPD) arrested Brian Aric Hodges, 36, of Panama City on one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, both felonies.
Hodges was arrested today following a joint undercover operation hosted by PCBPD in May. The goal of the operation was to identify offenders who targeted minors for the purpose of sexual solicitation and/or enticement.
On May 18, Hodges initiated text communications with an FDLE agent he believed to be a 14-year-old female. The texts contained lewd and sexual material.
Investigators say Hodges intended to meet the “girl” to engage in sexual activity. Based on the investigation, FDLE agents pursued an arrest warrant.
Hodges was booked into the Bay County Jail and the case will be prosecuted by the Office of State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
