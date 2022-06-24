Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,765 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Panama City man for using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child

FDLE arrests Panama City man for using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child

For Immediate Release
June 24, 2022
 
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – FDLE agents and officers from the Panama City Beach Police Department (PCBPD) arrested Brian Aric Hodges, 36, of Panama City on one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, both felonies.
 
Hodges was arrested today following a joint undercover operation hosted by PCBPD in May. The goal of the operation was to identify offenders who targeted minors for the purpose of sexual solicitation and/or enticement.
 
On May 18, Hodges initiated text communications with an FDLE agent he believed to be a 14-year-old female. The texts contained lewd and sexual material. 
 
Investigators say Hodges intended to meet the “girl” to engage in sexual activity. Based on the investigation, FDLE agents pursued an arrest warrant.
 
Hodges was booked into the Bay County Jail and the case will be prosecuted by the Office of State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.
 
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE arrests Panama City man for using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.