A total of 5 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples were positive in Citywide NAT Concerned NAT stations and sampling time are announced

MACAU, June 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, in the present mass testing drive which began at 09:00am today (23 June), a total of 5 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples have been tested positive as of 09:00pm. The 5 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

  • Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall: 09:25, 09:43 on 23 June
  • Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium: 09:30 on 23 June
  • Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - Hall A, 1/F: 10:21 on 23 June
  • Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao (special care station): 13:26 on 23 June.

The Centre announces that all the aforementioned stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they can conduct a rapid antigen self-test within two days following their sampling and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.

