149 positive cases and 5,308 persons followed-up in total

MACAU, June 24 - Date: 24 June Time: 8:00 am

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:

Positive Cases: 149 positive cases

Persons in follow-up: 5,308

Close contacts: 717

People with common track: 3,283

Secondary close contacts: 285

General contacts: 285

Accompanying persons: 589

At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.