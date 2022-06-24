149 positive cases and 5,308 persons followed-up in total
MACAU, June 24 - Date: 24 June Time: 8:00 am
The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:
Positive Cases: 149 positive cases
Persons in follow-up: 5,308
Close contacts: 717
People with common track: 3,283
Secondary close contacts: 285
General contacts: 285
Accompanying persons: 589
At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.