Quarantine station of Community Treatment Centre opens with smooth operation in Hall C of Macau East Asian Games Dome

MACAU, June 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, in order to respond to the quarantine demand, the quarantine station of the Community Treatment Centre located in Hall C of the Macau East Asian Games Dome has entered into operation at 6:00 am today (24 June), and is operating smoothly; at the same time, the service in Pac On Temporary Quarantine Station has been suspended.

The primary aim of launching the quarantine station of the Community Treatment Centre is to address the quarantine demand during the outbreak. With a greater service capacity, the present quarantine station not only offers better condition for epidemic prevention and control, but also provides a more comfortable environment for citizens while waiting. The station is mainly used to triage risk groups including close contacts and people with common tracks.

