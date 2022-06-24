All people in Macao are required to take a rapid antigen test for novel coronavirus within tomorrow (25 June)

MACAU, June 24 - In response to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Macao since 18 June, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) has decided to require all people in Macao to take a rapid antigen test for novel coronavirus (hereinafter referred to as the “rapid antigen test”) within tomorrow (25 June).

For more information on the procedures of the rapid antigen test, declaration of test result and notes on usage, please refer to the following link (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987). The public should follow the procedures in the instructions for the rapid antigen test, conduct self-test, read the result and declare it through the Declaration Platform of Rapid Antigen Test Results (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/) at the bottom of the home page of Macau Health Code. In view of the fact that some people are first-time users and may not know how to make a declaration, whether the test is declared or not will not affect access permission. If one is unsuccessful in declaring the result through the e-platform, one is requested to record the test result himself/ herself.

If the test result is declared as positive, the health code will be converted to a “red code”. If the test result is declared as positive by mistake, one is requested to re-declare it as soon as possible by re-selecting the result as “negative” and submitting the correct result photo, the health code will not be affected then.

If the rapid antigen test result is positive, in addition to declaring it through Macao Health Code, one should call an ambulance by phone at 119, 120 or 2857 2222 to go to Conde de São Januário Hospital to undergo a nucleic acid test as soon as possible, regardless of whether one has a fever or respiratory symptoms. In addition, if one has a positive rapid antigen test result, he/she as well as the people living with him/ her are not allowed to go out, and a nucleic acid test will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

The Centre reminds that the procedures may vary slightly between brands of rapid antigen test kits. The public are required to read the instructions in the kit before use, follow the procedures to take the test, and help those in need at home (for example, the elderly) to declare the test results through Macao Health Code.