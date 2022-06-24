Inbound I-376 Parkway East Lane Restriction, Glenwood Ramp Closure Extended Through Monday Morning in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the 15-day lane restriction on the inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) and the closure of the Glenwood off-ramp in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will be extended through Monday morning, June 27 weather permitting.

Work on the $7.62 million Hazelwood Green project continues tonight, Friday night at approximately 9 p.m. with the following work:

The South 885/Glenwood off-ramp (Exit 73A) from inbound (westbound) Parkway East will remain closed around-the-clock through 5 a.m. Monday morning, June 27. Traffic will be detoured.

An around-the-clock single-lane restriction on the inbound (westbound) Parkway East from the Saline Street Bridge (Mile Marker 73.5) to just prior to the Boulevard of the Allies exit (Mile Marker 72.5) will occur from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning, June 27.

The inbound (westbound) Parkway East will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from the Saline Street Bridge (Mile Marker 73.5) to just prior to the Boulevard of the Allies exit (Mile Marker 72.5) from 9 p.m. Friday night through noon on Saturday.

The inbound (westbound) Parkway East will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from the Saline Street Bridge (Mile Marker 73.5) to just prior to the Boulevard of the Allies exit (Mile Marker 72.5) from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday.

Crews will conduct removal of structure mounted barrier, pavement marking installation, traffic control device removal, deck clean-up, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Bates Street will remain open to traffic during the duration of the work.

I-376 lane restrictions and the Glenwood ramp will reopen early if the work is completed prior to 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Posted Detours

Inbound (westbound) I-376 ramp to South 885/Glenwood (Exit 73A)

From inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East), continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto Second Avenue

Follow Second Avenue to Bates Street

End detour

Modifications, including turning lane installation on Route 885 at the intersections with Second Avenue, Hot Metal Street, Greenfield Avenue, and Hazelwood Avenue, began last year. This year’s work on the $7.62 million project located in the City of Pittsburgh includes widening the I-376 bridge over Bates Street to lengthen the deceleration lane to the Glenwood off-ramp and installing traffic signals at the Oakland and Glenwood off-ramp intersections with Bates Street. I-376 restrictions will include ramp closures, a 15-day lane restriction, and several weekend lane closures. Motorists will also see closures and lane restrictions on Route 885 (Bates Street/Second Avenue). The overall project is expected to finish in September 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

