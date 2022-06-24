I-95, I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

06/24/2022

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections and guiderail operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:



Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the eastbound Route 291 and the I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge interchanges in Tinicum Township, Delaware County and Philadelphia for guiderail installation;

Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-476 between the Media/Swarthmore and the Interstate 276 interchanges in Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple, Haverford, Radnor, Lower Merion, Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough in Delaware and Montgomery counties for guiderail installation;

Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the Interstate 276 and the southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships for guiderail installation; and

Tuesday, June 28, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard and the I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge interchanges for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



