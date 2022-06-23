California scrambles to rewrite concealed weapons laws after Supreme Court ruling

Gun rights advocates hailed the ruling as a major victory, while advocates for stricter gun laws and California’s Democratic leaders blasted the decision as a setback in efforts to tamp down gun violence after deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, last month.
