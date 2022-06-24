Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Leaders on Continued Access to Reproductive Health Services

CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, Department of Health Care Services Director Michelle Baass and Department of Managed Health Care Director Mary Watanabe Issue Joint Statement Following U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

“Today we link arms with all Californians as we commit to ensuring that reproductive health care is a right and not a privilege.

“The Supreme Court’s decision counters our vision of a Healthy California for All, where health care is affordable, accessible, equitable and high-quality so it drives toward improved health outcomes; where equity is not just a word or concept, but the core value; and where we constantly pursue social and racial justice by not only lifting all boats but especially those boats that need to be lifted more.

“In California, both private health insurance plans regulated by the Department of Managed Health Care and Medi-Cal health plans under contract by the Department of Health Care Services must continue to cover reproductive health services, including abortions.

“We remain committed to upholding and expanding protections that ensure the health and wellbeing of anyone seeking critical reproductive services. And we will protect reproductive health care rights by making sure health plans follow the law.

“We are here to help, if a health plan denies, changes, or delays medical services, we urge Californians to contact our Help Center at 1-888-466-2219 or visit our website.”

###