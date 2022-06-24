Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

Powerball jackpot grows to $335 million; Mega Millions jackpot at $312 million

JACKSON, MISS. – A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.

In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.

She purchased the winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket from Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $55,000.

Jackpot Update

The Powerball® jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, drawing is up to an estimated $335 million, while the Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday, June 24, is an estimated $312 million.

Summer of Fun heats up

The next Summer of Fun drawing will be held July 11. There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms.

