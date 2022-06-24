Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,754 in the last 365 days.

Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

Powerball  jackpot grows to $335 million; Mega Millions jackpot at $312 million

JACKSON, MISS. – A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.

In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.

She purchased the winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket from Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $55,000.

Jackpot Update

The Powerball® jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, drawing is up to an estimated $335 million, while the Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday, June 24, is an estimated $312 million.

Summer of Fun heats up

The next Summer of Fun drawing will be held July 11. There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms.

###

You just read:

Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.