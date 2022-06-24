Submit Release
Rep. Zwiener Comments on U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Abortion Rights

Rep. Zwiener Comments on U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Abortion Rights 
by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin
06/24/2022

Kyle, TX — Representative Erin Zwiener (Driftwood) responded this morning to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

“Today, a 61% majority of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Today’s Supreme Court decision does not change that simple fact.

Texans deserve the right to make decisions about every aspect of their futures, including their plans to have families and careers. Restricting abortion rights means restricting economic opportunity for millions of Texans and taking crucial health care decisions away from the people they impact most.

With federal protections for abortion access falling, state legislatures will be the ultimate decision makers on reproductive health law. Texas lawmakers passed a “trigger bill” last session that will make all abortion illegal 30 days after this decision, a devastating step backwards.

I'll always work to defend this crucial right for the people of Texas and to undo these harmful laws.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.212

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0647

(512) 463-3573 Fax

225 S Main St. Unit 102

Kyle, Texas 78640

Rep. Zwiener Comments on U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Abortion Rights

