Endodontics | Dental Opens Second Office in Jacksonville in the Nocatee Community.

Dr. Daniella S. Peinado Announces Second Location

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endodontics | dental is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second office in Jacksonville in the Nocatee community.

The office, which opened on Monday, June 6, 2022, is located at 320 Town Plaza Avenue, Suite 140 in Nocatee. Led by Dr. Daniella S. Peinado, endodontics | dental is committed to providing quality microscopic endodontic treatment using the most innovative technology for precise and effective treatment. Endodontics | Dental specializes in endodontics - root canal therapy, retreatment of root canals, cracked teeth, apical and traumatic surgeries, and emergency visits, however additional services may be met on a case-to-case basis. The practice’s uncompromising quality and compassion for its patients are evident in the comfortable, personal environment that it fosters. Complete transparency is guaranteed from start to finish, and patients can expect to be guided through their treatment with explanations and answers to any questions they may have.

A native of Brazil, Dr. Peinado received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Cidade de São Paulo and practiced endodontics for fifteen years in São Paulo, Brazil prior to moving to Jacksonville, where she currently resides with her daughter. Dr. Peinado is a member of the AAE Foundation Board of Trustees, FDA Foundation Board, and Chair of the AAE Foundation’s OutReach program that provides Endodontic care to underserved communities (domestically and abroad) and she also teaches at the University of Florida College of Dentistry Department of Endodontics in Gainesville.

Dr. Hart has joined Endodontics Dental this past Spring. A triple Gator; she has also held Directorship positions at the University of Florida College of Dentistry. She has been involved in many community outreach dental programs throughout Central Florida and has traveled abroad to the Dominican Republic and Jamaica providing dental services to underserved areas. She is a member of the America Association of Endodontists and the American Dental Association.

To learn more about Dr. Peinado and endodontics | dental, visit www.endodontics.dental or call (904) 207 7700.