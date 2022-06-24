When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

FALL RIVER, MA (June 24, 2022) – Blount Fine Foods announced that it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount (a single lot—2,569 cases total) of 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder due to an undeclared wheat allergen. The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder cups produced with lot number 042122-2K and “Use By” date of 6/30/22. This item is only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of select retail grocery stores; it is NOT sold at any Panera bakery-cafe. No consumer complaints or illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, as this product was discovered at a grocery store during the restocking process. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

This voluntary recall is limited only to 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder. No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home or Blount products are affected by this voluntary recall.

The recalled product is listed below. Consumers can find lot number and “Use By” date on the bottom of each package.

UPC Code Item “Use By” Date Lot Number 077958690812 Panera Southwest Corn Chowder, 16oz 6/30/2022 042122-2K

A limited quantity of this product was distributed across 12 states which include: CA, IA, IL, MA, ME, MI, NH, NY, OH, TX, VA, WA

Consumers can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care at 1-866-674-4519 for additional information Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, consumers who have purchased the specific recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recall for product reimbursement.