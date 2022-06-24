Submit Release
Indian Navy's frigates start three-day visit to HCM City

VIETNAM, June 24 -  

INS SAHYADRI ship of the Indian Navy docked at Nhà Rồng Wharf in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

HCM CITY — Two Indian naval ships with more than 500 crewmembers arrived at Nhà Rồng Wharf on Friday, beginning a three-day friendship visit to HCM City.

The visit by the INS SAHYADRI and INS KADMATT is part of bilateral defence cooperation activities to enhance ties between the two navies and also mark the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations this year.

During their stay, the Indian delegation is set to pay courtesy calls to HCM City leaders, visit the high commands of Military Region 7 and Naval Region 2, pay tribute to Việt Nam's late President Hồ Chí Minh, visit local historical relic sites, and take part in sport exchanges with officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2.

The Indian ships will also join the Việt Nam People’s Navy in a joint passage exercise (PASSEX).

Addressing a press meeting held on INS SAHYADRI, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Commander of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet and head of the delegation, said the friendship trip to HCM City held great significance as it took place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India - Việt Nam diplomatic ties and the fifth anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Speaking highly of their growing bilateral relations, including defence cooperation, he said the two countries shared a common viewpoint on the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, along with the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS

 

Vietnamese naval officers welcomed the Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Commander of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet and head of the delegation. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

 

