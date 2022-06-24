Việt Nam, Cambodia celebrate close-knit ties on 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations

VIETNAM, June 24 -

Art performance at the celebration for 55th anniversary of Việt Nam-Cambodia diplomatic relations held in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — A grand celebration was held at Hà Nội Opera House on Friday to mark the 55th anniversary of Việt Nam-Cambodia’s diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022), with the participation of high-level delegations from both countries led by their respective Deputy Prime Ministers.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái in his address stressed that geographical proximity and historical, and cultural similarities are the solid foundation for the two countries to cultivate one of the oldest relations in Southeast Asia.

He said after the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the Kingdom of Cambodia officially set up diplomatic ties 55 years ago, the two had been closely accompanying each other in the fight for national liberation, which eventually came in the spring of 1975.

When Cambodia faced the genocidal threat from the Pol Pot regime, Việt Nam even though still reeling from the consequences of war devastations, provided support for Cambodian revolutionary forces to help defeat the regime on January 7, 1979, bringing a ‘revival’ to the country, Khái said, emphasising the appreciation to the troops and people of the two countries who have made sacrifices for Cambodia’s freedom and peace and for the brotherly relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The bilateral ties had been continually consolidated since then, bringing practical benefits to the two countries, he noted.

Two-way trade in 2021 reached US$9.54 billion, up 79.1 per cent compared to 2020, and in the first five months of 2022 alone, the figure has reached US$5.54 billion, up 18 per cent compared to the same period last year.

After the two countries reopened, Vietnamese tourists to Cambodia in the first three months of 2022 had reached 46,000, the highest number among arrivals to the country.

Deputy PM Khái underlined that as one of the important pillars of the relationship between the two countries, the two sides affirmed that they would not allow any hostile forces to use their territories to threaten the other country’s security.

On the basis of treaties and agreements reached, the two sides were actively coordinating to implement the demarcation and planting of landmarks on the land border, with 84 per cent of the line already completed, and talks on the remaining 16 per cent underway.

Khái said people-to-people exchanges were flourishing, with hundreds of long-term scholarships by Việt Nam granted to Cambodia every year, frequent cultural and arts performances held at the border localities, and a series of medical checkups and medication aid for Cambodian people by Vietnamese volunteer doctors, etc.

Deputy PM Khái congratulated Cambodia on recent achievements such as the successful organisation of the 2022 communal elections, being the first country in the region and the second country in the world to declare eradication of COVID-19, quick reopening and recovery, as well as fulfilling the responsibilities as the chair of ASEAN this year, constantly improving its position in the international arena.

"Việt Nam is glad to see the achievements of Cambodia and firmly believes Cambodia will continue to reap further greater achievements in building a country of peace, stability, and prosperity, and with a greater role in the region and in the world," he said.

Việt Nam’s consistent policy is to “support an independent, peaceful, neutral and developed Cambodia,” Deputy PM Khái said, adding that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people attach great importance to the good neighbourly relationship, traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation with Cambodia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party Men Sam An said Việt Nam and Cambodia had always been close friends, good and trustworthy neighbours.

After fighting side by side for the national liberation and unification, the two countries had opened up chapters in history, with marked progress on all fronts – especially diplomacy, defence, trade, investment, and tourism, she said.

People at the border areas were getting all the more closer to each other thanks to the visa waiver policy and the multitude of transport methods available – from roads to waterways, and by air – which helped facilitate the maintenance of peace, stability, and economic development as well as poverty reduction in these localities.

Expressing the most sincere and profound respect and gratitude for the assistance from the Party, State, Army, and people of Việt Nam towards the Cambodian people, Deputy PM Cambodia Men Sam An said Việt Nam’s support had contributed to the development of Cambodia.

This anniversary was a testament to the consolidation and cultivation of the friendship, friendship, and good cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, which is forever expanding and holding firm, she said.

Later on Friday, the two Deputy PMs of Việt Nam and Cambodia held official talks in Hà Nội. — VNS