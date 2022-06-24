Wolf Administration Celebrates Community Investments at Ribbon Cutting for Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello today highlighted the Wolf Administration’s ongoing support of communities across Pennsylvania during a ribbon cutting for the Bull Run Greenway restoration project at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg, Union County.

“This is a great day for the Lewisburg community, and I’m glad that DCED and the Wolf Administration could help make this project happen,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “As we cut the ribbon on this new playground in Hufnagle Park and a new walking trail, this project definitely reaffirms Pennsylvania’s status as a great place to live, work and play.”

The Bull Run Greenway received $100,000 from DCED in Greenways, Trails, and Recreation program funds to help provide Hufnagle Park with new amenities, improved pedestrian mobility, and environmental enhancement.

The project included the construction of a shared use trail from Market Street to Bucknell University’s campus at South Sixth Street; the realignment of Limestone (Bull) Run to improve water quality and restore the floodplain; the installation of a nature-based play areas to encourage children to explore and interact with the natural world; and the installation of new playground equipment and unitary safety surfacing donated by Playworld®, an international, commercial playground equipment manufacturer based in Lewisburg, and a division of PlayPower® Inc., to honor local volunteers and first responders.

“The PA Department of Community and Economic Development has been a great partner with Lewisburg Borough over the years,” said Steven Beattie, Lewisburg Borough Community Development/Grant Manager. “Working together, many great projects have been completed to make Lewisburg a stronger and more viable community for its residents and visitors.”

The improvements also included Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible sidewalks and trails. New park space was reclaimed from flood-prone properties and additional greenway plantings improved wildlife habitat and increased the biodiversity, while reducing the park’s dependence on chemical herbicide for vegetation control.

“We’re proving that in small towns, you can do big projects – projects that incorporate habitat improvements, flood mitigation and recreational improvements,” said Taylor Lightman, Director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods.

