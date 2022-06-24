Submit Release
June 24, 2022 - Statement from the Virginia Office of the Attorney General regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Richmond, VA – Victoria LaCivita, spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, has issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"Today the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected representatives. Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future. The Attorney General will continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia."

