Jobs Up in All Metros, Unemployment Rates Down in Most Areas in May

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in eleven Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in another in May according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas.





"The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois' continued positive economic trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We remain committed to providing the resources needed to support and strengthen the state's workforce."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +182,600), the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,700), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Professional & Business Services (eleven areas); Education & Health Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas each); and Wholesale Trade (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-2.6 points to 4.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%), the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.4 point to 4.3%) and the Springfield MSA (-0.4 point to 4.7%). The unemployment rate in the Kankakee MSA increased +0.2 point to 6.2%. The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Danville MSA and the Decatur MSA.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates



Metropolitan Area May 2022* May 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 4.3% -0.2 Carbondale-Marion 5.0% 5.2% -0.2 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 4.5% -0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.2% 6.8% -2.6 Danville 6.1% 6.1% 0.0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Decatur 7.1% 7.1% 0.0 Elgin 5.1% 5.4% -0.3 Kankakee 6.2% 6.0% 0.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.3% 4.7% -0.4 Peoria 5.5% 5.6% -0.1 Rockford 8.3% 8.4% -0.1 Springfield 4.7% 5.1% -0.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.6% 4.8% -0.2 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 6.1% -1.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - May 2022

Metropolitan Area May May Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,900 88,800 4,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,600 55,000 1,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,600 113,100 3,500 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,752,600 3,570,000 182,600 Danville MSA 26,100 25,800 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 185,700 178,300 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,900 47,700 1,200 Elgin Metro Division 255,200 244,200 11,000 Kankakee MSA 42,900 42,300 600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 420,000 409,400 10,600 Peoria MSA 166,700 163,500 3,200 Rockford MSA 145,300 138,600 6,700 Springfield MSA 108,400 104,400 4,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 238,700 236,900 1,800 Illinois Statewide 6,042,800 5,794,000 248,800 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area May 2022 May 2021 Over the Year Change Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA Henry County 4.6 % 4.4 % 0.2 Mercer County 4.0 % 4.2 % -0.2 Rock Island County 4.7 % 5.2 % -0.5 Cities Galesburg City 6.9 % 6.5 % 0.4 Moline City 4.7 % 5.0 % -0.3 Rock Island City 5.0 % 5.8 % -0.8 Counties Bureau County 4.8 % 4.2 % 0.6 Fulton County 5.2 % 4.9 % 0.3 Henderson County 3.8 % 3.5 % 0.3 Knox County 6.1 % 5.9 % 0.2 Stark County 4.9 % 4.9 % 0.0 Warren County 4.5 % 4.0 % 0.5 Whiteside County 4.4 % 4.5 % -0.1

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in May 2022 from 5.3 percent in May 2021. The last time the May rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.4 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +7,400 compared to May 2021.





Leisure-Hospitality (+3,100), Manufacturing (+1,600), Professional-Business Services (+1,500), and Retail Trade (+800) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Educational-Health Services (-200) sector recorded employment declines over the year.





The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.



