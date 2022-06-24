The Black Bread Company Responds to the Domestic Terrorist Attack that Took Place in Buffalo, New York.
The Black Bread Co. has set up a donation drive due to the Food Desert that Buffalo is currently experiencing.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Bread Company has partnered with Rooted in Love Inc to send 500 loaves of bread for the residents in the Buffalo, NY community (https://rootedinloveinc.com/). The co-founders, Charles Alexander, Jamel Lewis, and Mark Edmond, want to help the victims and families who were impacted by the horrific domestic terrorist attack.
A horrific terrorist and racist attack against civilians occurred on May 14, 2022. Ten people were shot and killed and three were wounded at a local grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The gunman was identified as an 18 year old teenager named Payton S. Gendron. The Black Bread Co. is currently donating bread to the victims and families in Buffalo who are experiencing a food desert. The community is shaken and in terror with the latest occurrences in Buffalo.
The Black Bread Co. is a huge supporter of communities around the United States. In the past, they’ve shipped 500 loaves of bread to Texas during their power and food crisis in 2021. They also provided tents, space heaters, and bread to homeless families in Chicago, Illinois. The founders have proven to be social entrepreneurs who give back to people and the community during times of need. In addition they also hire minorities, encourage youth entrepreneurship, and partner with local restaurants.
The Black Bread Co. is the first ever black-owned gourmet sliced bread company. The Black Bread Co. was founded in February 2021 in Chicago, Illinois by three best friends. The company’s mission is to represent every community regardless of race, gender, or economic status. They strive to inspire others to believe in the power of their own individual contributions to improve the world around them (https://blackbreadco.com/). The Co-founders have reached different levels of awareness with their unique brand. They’ve been present on The Ellen Show, Morning in America, and ABC.
