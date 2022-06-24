Submit Release
Saw Mill Run Boulevard Ramp to Banksville Road Tree Trimming Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing tree trimming operations on the ramp that carries Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Routes 19, 51) to Banksville Road in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28 weather permitting.

Tree trimming work requiring a partial lane restriction and traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on the ramp from Saw Mill Run Boulevard to Banksville Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Crews from Fay-West will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


