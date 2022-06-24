Saw Mill Run Boulevard Ramp to Banksville Road Tree Trimming Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing tree trimming operations on the ramp that carries Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Routes 19, 51) to Banksville Road in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28 weather permitting.

Tree trimming work requiring a partial lane restriction and traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on the ramp from Saw Mill Run Boulevard to Banksville Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Crews from Fay-West will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

