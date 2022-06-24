Route 2045 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard Lane Restriction Starts Monday in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway restoration work on Pittsburgh- McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2045) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard between Buttermilk Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late August as crews from Casper Colosimo & Sons conduct roadway restoration work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jason Modrak at 412-719-0314.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

