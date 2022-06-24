Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Supreme Court Ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 - “There is no question that today’s Supreme Court decision will have a devastating impact on the health and autonomy of women in America. Yesterday, the right to privacy was secure, with fifty years of precedent behind it. Today, six Supreme Court Justices took that right away for millions, and jeopardized it for all Americans. I’m particularly concerned about what this will mean for women and families in rural America. Yesterday, their health care options were limited. Today, the hurdles they face in accessing reproductive care have grown taller. The Department stands ready to explore the tools at our disposal to support them.”

