Utah Attorney General’s Office Statement on Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

June 24, 2022

Today, the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, holding that there is no right to abortion protected by the U.S. Constitution—such a right is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions. 

In anticipation of this ruling, the Utah State Legislature enacted a statute that is triggered by the Court’s decision and will prohibit abortion except in cases of rape, incest, the life of the mother, and other serious medical complications. 

“The Supreme Court pronouncement is clear. It has returned the question of abortion to the states,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D.Reyes. ”And the Utah legislature has answered that question. My office will do its duty to defend the state law against any and all potential legal challenges.” 

