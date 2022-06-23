Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Reacts to FDA Order on Juul

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the below statement today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a decision ordering Juul products to be removed from the market.

“North Carolina was the first state in the nation to take Juul to court and hold the company accountable for addicting North Carolina teens. Teen e-cigarette use skyrocketed because of Juul’s design, marketing, and sales practices. But Juul is just one participant in the industry, and I urge the FDA to come up with clear rules to limit flavors that attract teen use, marketing strategies directed toward young people, and nicotine content that accelerates addiction. That way, we can ensure that other companies, like Puff Bar, don’t simply fill the vacuum created by the FDA’s action on Juul. I appreciate that the FDA is taking these issues seriously. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to protect our kids.”

