Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson issue joint statement on U.S. Supreme Court ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (June 24, 2022) – In response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued the following statement:

“This administration has been dedicated to giving a voice to the most vulnerable in our society, including the unborn. We wholeheartedly support this Supreme Court ruling and are encouraged to see abortion law will be left to elected state representatives. As pro-life advocates, this administration is equally committed to supporting women and families in Utah. We all need to do more to support mothers, pregnant women, and children facing poverty and trauma.”

