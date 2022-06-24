Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,739 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson issue joint statement on U.S. Supreme Court ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (June 24, 2022)  – In response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued the following statement:

“This administration has been dedicated to giving a voice to the most vulnerable in our society, including the unborn. We wholeheartedly support this Supreme Court ruling and are encouraged to see abortion law will be left to elected state representatives. As pro-life advocates, this administration is equally committed to supporting women and families in Utah. We all need to do more to support mothers, pregnant women, and children facing poverty and trauma.”

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson issue joint statement on U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.