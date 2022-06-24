A company that makes ingredients used in various pharmaceutical drugs unveiled Wednesday its expanded Verona space, which will help meet rising demand for a compound used in cancer treatments that can serve as an alternative to chemotherapy.

MilliporeSigma, the U.S. life science subsidiary of Germany-based global pharmaceutical giant Merck KGaA with a location also at University Research Park on Madison’s West Side, first announced the Kettle Moraine Trail expansion project in 2020 as a $65 million, 70,000-square-foot enterprise that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. said would create 50 jobs in the area. MilliporeSigma also has spaces in Milwaukee and Sheboygan.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative life science companies like MilliporeSigma that are reshaping the way science impacts our daily lives and health,” WEDC CEO Missy Hughes said. “This new facility is not only an investment in the region but a game-changer in supporting the treatment of cancer.”

[Adapted from: MilliporeSigma unveils $65M expanded Verona space to meet need for alternative cancer therapies June 24, 2022 Wisconsin State Journal]