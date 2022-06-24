Smart Glasses Sanitization After the COVID Era: 6 Industries That NEED to Transition to Cleanbox

Cleanbox Sanitizes many shared devices to Hospital Grade Standards (99.999% Decontamination)

As shared smart devices become more commonplace in every work setting, workers will expect their companies to have a way to sanitize smart glasses reliably.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID days may be fading in the rear-view mirror, but the need for smart sanitization solutions is going nowhere. Not only do industries need to be prepared for the next public health crisis, but there are huge advantages to using modern technology to disinfect smart glasses. As shared smart devices become more commonplace in every work setting, workers will expect their companies to have a way to sanitize smart glasses reliably.Eyewear and other smart devices are becoming more common in all fields of work. However, six industries are expected to invest heavily in smart device sanitation going forward. UVC LED technology has emerged as the best choice for consistent, thorough disinfecting. Cleanbox technology has the tools that companies in these industries need. Consider how they can benefit businesses.1. Entertainment for All AgesThe entertainment industry has a number of situations where multiple people use the same eyewear. Movie theaters have eagerly reopened, but many are concerned about hygiene in these enclosed environments. A 3D movie calls for 3D glasses, which are typically reused after each showing. Most theaters right now are using liquid cleaners to disinfect 3D glasses. This method is woefully inefficient and unnecessarily wasteful.Spray-on disinfectants deliver inconsistent results. In addition, someone has to wipe them down by hand. No two people will wipe in exactly the same way, resulting in missed spots. Plus, the wipes themselves cost money and only add to global waste production. UVC light in the 250-280 nanometer range will destroy the DNA of bacteria and viruses. Devices like the OmniClean can consistently blast movie theater glasses with UVC light, ensuring cleanliness in just 60 seconds.2. Engineering With Augmented RealityEngineers have embraced smart glasses for augmented reality. For example, Ford uses Microsoft HoloLens to help engineers work on prototype vehicles and visualize the impact of changes on the vehicle. They've even built a virtual stage with a surround LED screen to picture what the car will look like in different settings. This is the future of engineering everywhere. However, it means lots of people will put on the same smart glasses.It's not just engineers that need to disinfect smart glasses. Executives and media representatives are invited to exclusive events to test this technology and preview new vehicles. Given the cost of these advanced tools, it's important to have a safe way to sanitize smart glasses. Although UVC LED disinfecting is preferred, it requires a careful design as overexposure to UVC can damage sensitive components. Cleanbox devices are designed with tools like HoloLens in mind to prevent damage to expensive equipment.3. Software and Game DevelopersVR software has the potential to upend daily life completely. Facebook has invested billions into its vision of the Metaverse. Video game pioneers like Valve have built their own VR headsets and published triple-A titles like Half-Life: Alyx. None of these projects come to life without a robust development team working around the clock to design and test these programs.VR headsets, however, are extremely tricky to sterilize properly. With many nooks and crannies, wiping using alcohol or other cleaners is impractical, time-wasting, and cannot catch every surface. With the CX series from Cleanbox, it's easy to clean multiple devices in a mere minute.4. Medicine Calls for CleanlinessAs telemedicine grows and doctors adopt new technology, the need for a consistent way to disinfect smart glasses will only grow. Medical settings must also adhere to extremely stringent cleaning standards. Wiping down glasses is not going to cut it for medical professionals. A consistent, 99.999% standard is what the OmniClean provides. It removes human error from the process entirely: just open, load, clean, and retrieve.The recent pandemic showed how quickly PPE can be exhausted. Doctors reused their masks for days on end, which led to sick staff and even more difficulty in treating patients. That's why the CleanDefense system was designed to decontaminate face masks using UCV LED lights rather than UVC bulbs.5. Smart Schools Need to Sanitize Smart GlassesEducation is another field that needs to transition to cleaner methods. Children are notoriously bad at following sanitation protocols, and teachers cannot be expected to care for each individual student's equipment. Having an easy-to-use device on hand would reduce the risk of disease transmission and help keep kids in school.Cleanbox systems will also work with other shared devices in schools, including iPads and microphones. With many schools using mixed methods of learning, having a device that can disinfect anything is helpful. Teachers can feel more comfortable in the classroom, and parents can send their kids to school with confidence.6. Food Service SituationsFast food franchises like Mcdonald's have been using headsets to help staff communicate with customers for decades now. However, few have invested in technology to keep those headsets clean. Kitchens get dirty, and workers, too, after long shifts in a hot environment. Customers' expectations are changing, with more people expecting cleaner eating environments since the reopening of restaurants.A company that highlights its disinfecting technology gives consumers confidence and makes them more likely to be loyal customers. It's an easy addition to shift swaps and gives employees a greater sense of security, as well.Why Disinfect Smart Glasses With Technology?Industries like the ones mentioned earlier have clear-cut benefits they can gain from implementing modern sanitizing technology. But there are benefits for all kinds of businesses. Even a traditional office could benefit from installing a Cleanbox on every floor. Considering how many workers wear glasses, smart or otherwise, having a way to sanitize glasses will be seen positively by the entire staff. Consider some of the other reasons to switch to a UVC LED-based disinfecting method.Environmentally FriendlyConsumers care about the environment, which means companies need to as well. A wholly committed company using environmentally friendly methods has a better public perception. While major investments in clean energy tend to make headlines, small actions also add up. Rather than using disposable wipes that don't even work that well, switch to a green clean.ConsistencyHenry David Thoreau once said, “What is once well done is done forever.” In the post-COVID era, people will expect cleaner environments and consistency in cleaning methods. Companies need a consistent method that works every time and achieves 99.999% efficacy. Get it done once, and get it done right. The only technology that can promise that today is our patented UVC LED design. Wipes, in contrast, are ineffective, slow, and only cost companies more money with each wipe used.Ease of UseIt shouldn't take a manager hours to train staff to sanitize smart glasses. It should be so easy a child can do it. That's what Cleanbox provides: A simple, borderline automatic process. Just open the box, insert whatever needs disinfecting, press a button, and wait a minute. It's as easy as using a microwave.Cleanbox uses proprietary, patented technology to eliminate 99.999% of contagions quickly and consistently. Our products have been tested by independent lab reviews to ensure their quality and efficacy. To learn more about our lineup, contact Cleanbox and sign up for our 15-minute online product demo.About Cleanbox Technology:Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. 