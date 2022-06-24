Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,721 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul Reacts to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Decision

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement in reaction to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

 

Roe v. Wade transformed America. For two generations, it protected women’s freedom and health.

 

“Today’s decision in Dobbs reverses that progress, taking us backwards almost 50 years. It leaves women less free and at greater risk of suffering harm to their health during pregnancy.

 

“We must now turn to Congress, state courts, and state legislatures. Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week. We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”

You just read:

AG Kaul Reacts to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.