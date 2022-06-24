AG Kaul Reacts to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Decision

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement in reaction to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Roe v. Wade transformed America. For two generations, it protected women’s freedom and health.

“Today’s decision in Dobbs reverses that progress, taking us backwards almost 50 years. It leaves women less free and at greater risk of suffering harm to their health during pregnancy.

“We must now turn to Congress, state courts, and state legislatures. Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week. We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”