Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,721 in the last 365 days.

Senator Dillon Releases Statement on Supreme Court Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

The Supreme Court

Philadelphia, PA − June 24, 2022 − Senator Jimmy Dillon released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court rolls back the basic rights that generations of women fought to codify into law. It eliminates nearly 50 years of legal precedent on women’s health and personal privacy and opens the door to criminalizing necessary and legitimate medical procedures.

As long as I am in the Senate, I will oppose legislation that stands between a woman and her doctor or which restricts a woman’s bodily autonomy and access to care.

I don’t want to raise my daughters in a world where they have less freedom and fewer choices than those who came before them. We can’t look backward. We can’t relegate women to second class citizenship in Pennsylvania. Women deserve better.”

You just read:

Senator Dillon Releases Statement on Supreme Court Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.