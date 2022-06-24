WWII veteran's dog tags and medals could soon get to his family

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A relative sent me information from the June 15 Sun Spots regarding items belong to Arthur R. Cummings. That was my husband’s grandfather’s name. He was a quartermaster during World War II and served some time in France. He was born in Union, Maine, and I have more information.

I’m not sure how any of these items would have been lost, but my father-in-law died a couple years ago and his house was recently cleaned out, so it’s possible they were in a box there. — Nora, no town

ANSWER: Howie of Oxford had written to Sun Spots to say he had medals and dog tags that belonged to Arthur and wanted to get the items to a family member. I hope you see this, Howie and will reach out to [email protected] or 272-3936.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I really don’t bake anymore but miss enjoying things like strawberry shortcake and pie. I hope you and readers will share no-bake strawberry recipes and ideas. I would really appreciate it. — Belinda, no town

ANSWER: You probably know you can buy ready-made sponge cake, angel food cake, pound cake, and biscuits as your base for strawberries.

Here are some other really quick and easy ideas: chop or smash those berries, add a little sugar then spoon them over a plain old-fashioned doughnut that’s been split in half and toasted. You can do the same thing with an English muffin or just a piece of toast to turn something ordinary into something fancy. You can also cut up berries and spoon them on a graham cracker or shortbread cookie that has been spread with cream cheese for a treat that tastes just like cheesecake.

Fresh strawberries stirred into whipped cream, sour cream, or cream cheese also makes a yummy spread for bagels, flour tortillas, and naan. You can also dip your berries in melted chocolate or eat them from a pretty bowl with just a splash of heavy cream (with a store-bought shortbread or lady finger on the side.)

You say you don’t bake, but perhaps you’d be up to making a simple strawberry filling that makes a really delicious dessert. In the baking aisle, you’ll find both full-size and individual graham cracker and cookie-crumb pie crusts that you can fill, chill, and enjoy. (Don’t forget the whipped cream!)

You’ll start with 5 1/2 cups washed and hulled berries. Leave 4 cups of the berries whole and cut up the remainder (1 1/2 cups). Place the cut-up berries in a medium saucepan with 1/2 cup water, 1 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir over low heat until thickened. Add 1 tablespoon butter. Place whole berries into a pie shell then pour slightly cooled berry mixture over the berries. Chill in the refrigerator for 3 hours. Serves 6.

Readers, I’m up for printing your strawberry recipes so write in if you have something special you’d like to share. Whether it’s a no-bake recipe or something from your oven, let’s celebrate strawberry season. It goes by all too quickly.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

