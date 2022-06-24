I-95, Route 611 (Broad Street) Overnight Ramp Closures for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Overnight ramp closures are scheduled at the Interstate 95 and the Route 611 (Broad Street) interchanges in Philadelphia, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving operations under a project to repair and resurface 44 miles of state highways in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Friday, June 24, a closure is scheduled on the southbound Route 611 (Broad Street) ramp to southbound I-95. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Pattison Avenue and Penrose Avenue; and

Monday, June 27, a closure is scheduled on the northbound I-95 ramp to Route 611 (Broad Street)/Pattisson Avenue. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use the Interstate 76 East/Packer Avenue Interchange, Packer Avenue, and Route 611 (Broad Street).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor is milling and resurfacing 12 state highways using bituminous material and performing various maintenance roadway enhancements.

Tony DePaul and Son, of Flourtown, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $9.8 million project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

