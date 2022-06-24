Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Jim Harford

Maine DOE team member Jim Harford is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jim in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am a Maine Registered Architect working in the School Facilities and Transportation Department. My title is School Construction Coordinator. I am involved in the planning and construction of State funded school projects.

What do you like best about your job?

I enjoy working with my co-workers, and it is very satisfying after the years of effort it takes to design and build a school building to see it come to fruition and experiencing the excitement expressed when staff and students move into the new school and start the school year in a brand new facility.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I’ve always been interested in building things and architecture was always my first choice. I’m not sure what I would have done if getting into an architecture school did not work out. Besides working in architectural offices, in my younger years I also worked doing residential and commercial construction.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I always have home improvement and woodworking projects going. I also enjoy gardening, playing golf, taking the dogs for a walk, watching the tides change, and reading.